Boneless wings in Dothan
Dothan restaurants that serve boneless wings
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
2743 Montgomery Hwy, Dothan
|Boneless Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
|Boneless 10 Wings
|$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
|Boneless 6 Wings
|$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
More about Red Elephant - Dothan
Red Elephant - Dothan
3108 ROSS CLARK CIR STE 4, DOTHAN
|8 Boneless Wings
|$11.99
Fried crisp, covered in your choice of homemade sauce, and served with bleu cheese and celery. Flavors: Medium, Hot, Honey BBQ, Teriyaki, Carolina Gold, Garlic Parm, Lemon Pepper
|16 Boneless Wings
|$21.99
Fried crisp, covered in your choice of homemade sauce, and served with bleu cheese and celery. Flavors: Medium, Hot, Honey BBQ, Teriyaki, Carolina Gold, Garlic Parm, Lemon Pepper
|12 Boneless Wings
|$16.99
Fried crisp, covered in your choice of homemade sauce, and served with bleu cheese and celery. Flavors: Medium, Hot, Honey BBQ, Teriyaki, Carolina Gold, Garlic Parm, Lemon Pepper