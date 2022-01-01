Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Dothan

Dothan restaurants
Dothan restaurants that serve boneless wings

Boneless Wing Basket image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

2743 Montgomery Hwy, Dothan

Avg 4.4 (667 reviews)
Takeout
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Boneless 10 Wings$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
Boneless 6 Wings$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Red Elephant - Dothan image

 

Red Elephant - Dothan

3108 ROSS CLARK CIR STE 4, DOTHAN

No reviews yet
Takeout
8 Boneless Wings$11.99
Fried crisp, covered in your choice of homemade sauce, and served with bleu cheese and celery. Flavors: Medium, Hot, Honey BBQ, Teriyaki, Carolina Gold, Garlic Parm, Lemon Pepper
16 Boneless Wings$21.99
Fried crisp, covered in your choice of homemade sauce, and served with bleu cheese and celery. Flavors: Medium, Hot, Honey BBQ, Teriyaki, Carolina Gold, Garlic Parm, Lemon Pepper
12 Boneless Wings$16.99
Fried crisp, covered in your choice of homemade sauce, and served with bleu cheese and celery. Flavors: Medium, Hot, Honey BBQ, Teriyaki, Carolina Gold, Garlic Parm, Lemon Pepper
More about Red Elephant - Dothan

