Chicken salad in Dothan

Dothan restaurants
Dothan restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Blue Plate - Dothan South - 1975 Ross Clark Circle

1975 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan

Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.79
grilled chicken strips served over a bed of crisp lettuce and topped with tomatoes, cheese, and sliced onion
Chicken Salad Plate$9.79
our made-from-scratch creamy chicken salad surrounded by an assortment of seasonal fresh fruit
Chicken Salad Sandwich *$6.99
our made-from-scratch creamy chicken salad served on toasted wheat bread
Red Elephant - Dothan image

 

Red Elephant - Dothan

3108 ROSS CLARK CIR STE 4, DOTHAN

Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$11.49
Fresh romaine tossed in our house Caesar dressing with tender grilled chicken, homemade croutons, and topped with Parmesan cheese
