Chicken wraps in Dothan

Dothan restaurants
Dothan restaurants that serve chicken wraps

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

2743 Montgomery Hwy, Dothan

Avg 4.4 (667 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Red Elephant - Dothan image

 

Red Elephant - Dothan

3108 ROSS CLARK CIR STE 4, DOTHAN

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwest Chicken Wrap$11.49
Grilled chicken, zesty Southwest ranch, crispy tortilla strips, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, fresh lettuce, tomato, corn, and red onions in a tomato basil tortilla
