Rice bowls in Dothan

Dothan restaurants
Dothan restaurants that serve rice bowls

The Blue Plate - Dothan South - 1975 Ross Clark Circle

1975 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Tips & Rice - Bowl$7.99
More about The Blue Plate - Dothan South - 1975 Ross Clark Circle
Red Elephant - Dothan

3108 ROSS CLARK CIR STE 4, DOTHAN

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Mojo Rice Bowl$14.49
Salmon topped with black beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and our tangy house-made mojo sauce in our delicious bowl of saffron rice with onions, carrots, corn, and celery.
Chicken Roasted Cream Rice Bowl$13.49
Chicken smothered in roasted tomato parmesan cream sauce and topped with fresh basil in our delicious bowl of saffron rice with onions, carrots, corn, and celery.
Chicken Asian Glaze Rice Bowl$13.49
Chicken, fresh pineapple, ginger, and garlic teriyaki sauce in our delicious bowl of saffron rice with onions, carrots, corn, and celery.
More about Red Elephant - Dothan

