Dotty & Ray's
Dotty & Ray’s has been serving up classic breakfast and lunch for over 60 years. A lot has changed since we first opened back in 1958, but one thing remains the same; Dotty & Ray’s is still a community staple for wonderful food at great prices, right in the heart of Salem.
112 North Street Apt 1
Location
Salem MA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
