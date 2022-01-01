Go
Toast

Dotty's bar and bistro

Enjoy some Tasty Burgers and/or Entrees.

1200 Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pretzel Bites$8.95
Pretzel Bites served with Beer Cheese Sauce.
Chicken Tenders$6.95
Bucky Avocado$13.50
Burger topped with Avocado, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onion Tanglers. Served with House Chips.
Capitol Mushroom & Swiss$12.50
Burger topped with gooey Wisconsin Swiss Cheese and Grilled Mushrooms. Served with House Chips.
Fish & Chips$13.95
Fried Fish served with House Chips, Coleslaw and Dinner Roll.
Hamburger$9.95
Hamburger served with House Chips.
Fried Cheese Curds$8.95
Fried Cheese Curds served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Baked Cod (Friday’s at 4pm)$15.95
1 Piece of Seasoned Baked Cod service with Chips, Coleslaw and Dinner Roll.
Black & Blue$13.50
Burger with Cajun Seasoning topped with Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles. Served with House Chips.
Chicken Tender Basket$10.95
Four Chicken Tenders served with House Chips.
See full menu

Location

1200 Main St

Cross Plains WI

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Coach's Club

No reviews yet

Coach’s Club is dedicated to all the Coach’s, Volunteers, Teachers and Trainers who through their hard work and dedication have made our world a better place. Your inspiration, your caring, your motivation have helped to make Cross Plains and the surrounding communities something we can all be proud of. For all of you who have helped our youth by teaching them the principles of life and principles of the game, we salute you.
Stop in and enjoy our daily breakfast, exclusive drinks, homemade pizza, signature burgers, and much more!

Riley Tavern

No reviews yet

Riley Tavern To-Go!

Sprecher's Restaurant & Pub

No reviews yet

Sprecher’s Restaurant & Pub is locally owned and operated with a commitment to using the freshest, locally-sourced ingredients in our scratch kitchen. We serve 14 World-class Wisconsin brewed beers, and 4 gourmet sodas on tap from Sprecher Brewery in addition to a full-bar with our very own imaginative specialty cocktails.
Sprecher’s is the ideal place for business lunches, family dinners, special events, or just a casual place to grab a drink with a friend! We feature plenty of dining space for groups of all sizes – with private dining rooms available as well.

Forage Kitchen West Madison

No reviews yet

Healthy fast casual restaurant, specializing in salads and grain bowls.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston