Double Bull Taphouse & Grill

Big Fin Poke

Big Fin Poké is a family owned local business began in Westbrook, Maine. In total, our family has more than 30 years of kitchen and restaurant experience and an everlasting love for cooking and different cuisines. We found our love for poké through our Hawaiian friends from the islands, it was by all accounts the first poke restaurant in Maine. We are so excited to bring this new food to Maine. We opened our first store in 2016, right on Main St. in Westbrook which moved to Rock Row in 2021. We then opened locations in South Portland, ME and Peabody, MA.

