Double Chicken Please is a cocktail bar and restaurant located on the Lower East Side and inspired by hacking design. Led by The World’s 50 Best Bars alums GN Chan and Faye Chen, it celebrates the duo’s exploration of cocktails and food that are deconstructed, redefined and rebuilt in a quirky way in the spirit of hacking design. DCP's two distinct spaces allow for guests to choose between a fast-casual Front Room, or a more intimate and experimental Back Room.



115 Allen Street