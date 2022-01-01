Go
Toast

Double Mountain

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA

8 4th St • $$

Avg 4.4 (2649 reviews)

Popular Items

Side of Ranch$0.50
Straight from the Hidden Valley! We know you want it!
LG Pepperoni$27.00
plain and simple like the cheese pizza plus Pepperoni
Classic Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, croutons, aged parmigiano-reggiano and pecorino romano; with our caesar dressing**
Greek Salad
Field greens, cremini mushroom, kalamata, red onion, cherry tomato, cucumber, feta cheese; with our balsamic dressing.
SM Truffle Shuffle$15.50
a white pie with mozzarella, crumbled goat cheese, portabella mushrooms marinated in truffle oil; finished with green onions
SM Pepperoni Pizza$14.75
plain and simple like the cheese pizza plus Pepperoni
LG Jersey Pie$28.00
with hot capicola, provolone and Mama Lil's peppers
LG Plain Cheese$23.00
plain and simple; hand tossed crust, tomato sauce, cheese and spices
LG Truffle Shuffle$28.00
a white pie with mozzarella, crumbled goat cheese, portabella mushrooms marinated in truffle oil; finished with green onions
LG Sausage, Onion & Mushroom$28.00
featuring housemade sausage
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

8 4th St

Hood River OR

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Romuls West

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

PESCO

No reviews yet

Authentic Italian Food!

pFriem Family Brewers

No reviews yet

Hours: 11:30-8:30.
Place your order via our website, pfriembeer.com/togo. Once you receive the message that your order is ready, head to the Bear's Den window to pick it up.
All takeout orders will include a 15% gratuity, which is evenly distributed between our hourly FOH and BOH employees. This will be displayed as a "service charge" next to your cart subtotal.

Solstice Wood Fire Waterfront Cafe

No reviews yet

Wood fired, Gorge inspired!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston