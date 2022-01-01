Go
Toast

Double Mountain

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA

4336 SE Woodstock Blvd • $$

Avg 4.3 (1161 reviews)

Popular Items

Baby Spinach Salad
Dried cranberry, Marcona almonds, bleu cheese, red onion; with our sherry vinaigrette
LG Pepperoni$28.00
plain and simple like the cheese pizza plus Pepperoni
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, aged parmigiano-reggiano and pecorino romano; with our caesar dressing**
SM Truffle Shuffle$15.75
a white pie with mozzarella, crumbled goat cheese, portabella mushrooms marinated in truffle oil; finished with green onions
Greek Salad
Field greens, cremini mushroom, kalamata, red onion, cherry tomato, cucumber, feta cheese; with our balsamic dressing.
SM Pepperoni Pizza$15.00
plain and simple like the cheese pizza plus Pepperoni
Half & Half Pizza$24.00
To correctly order a 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza: First select a base pizza for the LEFT half. If you want plain cheese, then select "Plain Cheese". If you want to add items, select them from the list. Then, scroll down to select the base pizza for the RIGHT half. If you want plain cheese for this half, then select "Plain Cheese". If you would like to add items, select them from the list.
---LEFT Half 1st then scroll down to select the RIGHT Half---
LG Plain Cheese$24.00
plain and simple; hand tossed crust, tomato sauce, cheese and spices
SM Plain Cheese$12.50
plain and simple; hand tossed crust, tomato sauce, cheese and spices
LG Truffle Shuffle$29.00
a white pie with mozzarella, crumbled goat cheese, portabella mushrooms marinated in truffle oil; finished with green onions
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4336 SE Woodstock Blvd

Portland OR

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nudi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Toast Restaurant

No reviews yet

Toast is a neighborhood restaurant established in 2007. We believe good food takes time and love. It should be enjoyed with great company.

Gladstone Street Pizza

No reviews yet

Family owned & operated neighborhood pizzeria. Currently open for take-out.

C Bar

No reviews yet

C Bar is a casual neighborhood bar on Portland’s lower eastside since 2002. We offer a relaxing atmosphere, honest comfort food with a culinary twist. Great Handcrafted cocktails using locally distilled spirits and 20 rotating taps. Your Community Bar!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston