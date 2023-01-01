Double R Bar & Grill - 115 Center Street
Open today 11:00 PM - 2:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Location
115 Center Street, Wonewoc WI 53968
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Spring Brook Resort - Wisconsin Dells
4.3 • 612
242 LAKE SHORE DR Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurant
BJ's Restaurant - 1201 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy
No Reviews
1201 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurant