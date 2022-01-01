Double Tap Pub
Come in and enjoy!
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
409 S 8th St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
409 S 8th St
Boise ID
Nearby restaurants
ROAST @ Dawson Taylor
In the Lusk District, magic is happening. Feel free to order bulk coffee for home while you watch our roasters handcrafting your next cup on our San Franciscan roasters. We craft espresso drinks, pour-overs, filter brews and more. Did we mention we love to show people around our funky little roastery? We want you to know our process so that you can appreciate what goes into your daily brew. So come on in, order a cup and see what we do!
Dirty Little Roddy’s
Come in and enjoy!
Amsterdam Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
Bardenay
Bardenay is a term used loosely by sailors in place of the word cocktail. Even though our name means 'cocktail,' our commitment to your satisfaction doesn't stop at the bar. This commitment makes Bardenay the perfect place to meet friends or colleagues for drinks and appetizers or stop in for lunch or dinner and enjoy our casual northwestern style cuisine.