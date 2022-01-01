Doubledays
Come in and enjoy!
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
83 MAIN ST • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
83 MAIN ST
DOBBS FERRY NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Cookery
Thanks for your support!
Hudson Social
Come in and enjoy!
The Parlor
Wood-Fired Pizza, Small Plates & Good Times!
The Brick Oven Pizza & Bellacosa Wine & Tapas Bar
Come on in and enjoy!