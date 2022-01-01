DoubleTap KC
The Arcade Re-Imagined
We’re DoubleTapKC. We’re virtual reality arcade and pub in Kansas City. We want to bring the party back to video games, and what better way to do that than with total immersion gaming and booze.
Starting a business is hard and we’re building as we go. But one thing we will promise you now: you’ll be along for the ride.
310 Oak Street
Location
Kansas City MO
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
