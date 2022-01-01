DoubleTap KC

Go
The Arcade Re-Imagined
We’re DoubleTapKC. We’re virtual reality arcade and pub in Kansas City. We want to bring the party back to video games, and what better way to do that than with total immersion gaming and booze.
Starting a business is hard and we’re building as we go. But one thing we will promise you now: you’ll be along for the ride.

310 Oak Street

Popular Items

BYO Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cheddar or Swiss Cheese.
All Sandwiches come with a pre-packaged bag of chips of your choice.
BYO Burger$10.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cheddar or Swiss Cheese.
All burgers are made with an 8oz all beef patty and come with a pre-packaged bag of chips of your choice.
Sea Salt Toffee Chip Cookie$3.00
Made from scratch and with love, this sea salt toffee chip cookie will be sure to put a smile on your face with every bite!
Chili burger$10.00
Cheddar Cheese, Fritos, lettuce, tomato, and onions.
All burgers are made with an 8oz all beef patty and come with a pre-packaged bag of chips of your choice.
BBQ Burger$10.00
Cheddar Cheese, 2 Pieces of Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onions.
All burgers are made with an 8oz all beef patty and come with a pre-packaged bag of chips of your choice.
Southern Cal. Fajita Burger$10.00
Swiss Cheese, Guacamole Crema, Roasted Garlic Habanero Aioli, Sautéed Fajita peppers and onions, Lettuce, tomato, and taco seasoning.
All burgers are made with an 8oz all beef patty and come with a pre-packaged bag of chips of your choice.
Chili Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Cheddar Cheese, Fritos, lettuce, tomato, and onions.
All Sandwiches come with a pre-packaged bag of chips of your choice.
Brown Butter Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Cheddar Cheese, 2 Pieces of Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onions.
All Sandwiches come with a pre-packaged bag of chips of your choice.
Southern Cal. Fajita Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Swiss Cheese, Guacamole Crema, Roasted Garlic Habanero Aioli, Sautéed Fajita peppers and onions, Lettuce, tomato, and taco seasoning.
All Sandwiches come with a pre-packaged bag of chips of your choice.

Location

310 Oak Street

Kansas City MO

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
