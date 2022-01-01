Go
Dough Boys Pizza & Mad Anthonys Bar

PIZZA

180 Legion Dr • $$$

Avg 4 (3 reviews)

Weekly Special **16 Inch**$24.00
Check FB, IG, or the website for this weeks special.
Build Your Own **16 Inch**$16.00
For half toppings, call in 828-246-9249 to place your order.
Ranch$1.50
housemade ranch - yes it's fire
Meat Pizza **16 Inch**$25.00
cupped pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, topped with fresh parmesan.
Get Him to the Greek$15.00
Mixed greens and iceberg lettuce with fresh buffalo mozz, herbed feta cheese crumbles, banana peppers, kalamata olives, English cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onion, pepperoni, green peppers - tossed in a housemade sundried tomato and feta vinaigrette
Fries$6.00
mixed basket of seasoned fries.
6 Wings$10.00
half dozen crispy wings
Pepperoni Pizza **16 Inch**$18.00
ole classic pepp!
Steel Magnolias$14.00
Mixed greens and romaine lettuce with red onion, grape tomatoes, English cucumbers, candied pecans, goat cheese crumbles, dried cranberries - tossed in a housemade meyer lemon and Dijon vinaigrette
12 Wings$20.00
dozen crispy wings
180 Legion Dr

Waynesville NC

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
