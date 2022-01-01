Dough Boys

Go
Doughboys Pizzeria is a local and family friendly pizzeria offering a large selection of pizzas, sandwiches with outdoor seating, great ambiance, and fresh ingredients with global flavors in our food. We deliver and offer Catering services!

150 Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Garden Salad$7.50
Fresh Spring Mix, Tomato, Cucumber, Carrot, Red Onion and Crispy Croutons.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.99
Grilled or Fried Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce with Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onions. Served With Blue Cheese Dressing.
Chicken Tenders-Large$13.99
Hand-Breaded, Golden-Fried Fresh Chicken Tenders Served With Honey Mustard or Ranch.
Pepperoni Pizza$9.00
Rich and Zesty Pepperoni Pizza With Our Signature Pizza Sauce.
French Fry Basket$5.99
Served With Aioli or Chipotle Ranch Sauce.
Cheese Pizza$8.00
Cheese Pizza With Our Signature Pizza Sauce.
Steak and cheese$12.99
Doughboys Specialty Item. Half a Pound of Thin Sliced Beef With Melted Cheese and Topped With Sautéed Fresh Peppers and Onions.
Fried Chicken Sammy$11.99
Southern Fried Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Pickles, Spicy Mayo and Topped With Coleslaw.
Steak Quesadilla$11.99
Thin Sliced Ribeye Steak, Caramelized Onions, Green Peppers, and Melted Cheese.
Fried Mozzarella Sticks$9.99
Crispy, Golden-Fried Mozzarella Cheese Sticks. Served With House Marinara Sauce.
150 Main St

Fitchburg MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
