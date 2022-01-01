Go
Toast

Dough Brothers Pizzeria

Pizzeria

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

20 W. Benson Ave • $

Avg 4.6 (707 reviews)

Popular Items

Garlic Beef Roll$14.99
Chicken Wings 12$12.99
Bosco Sticks$6.99
14" Thin Crust w/ Cheese$15.99
French Fries$2.99
12" Thin Crust w/ Cheese$12.99
16" Thin Crust w/ Cheese$18.99
Full Beer Nuggets$6.99
18" Thin Crust w/ Cheese$22.99
Full Parmesan Nuggets$7.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

20 W. Benson Ave

Cortland IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

LaLa's Bagels

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Dirty Bird 815 Food Truck #1

No reviews yet

Eat Dirty, Eat Delicious, Eat Dirty Bird! Voted DeKalb County's BEST Chicken - Follow us to find out where the Chicken Truck will be next!

The Dirty Bird Chicken Joint

No reviews yet

We serve comfort fried foods.
All orders are made fresh
and cooked to order

Beef Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston