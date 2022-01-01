Go
Dough Co. Catering

Dough Co. Catering makes planning your meeting or event convenient and simple with easy online ordering and delivery metro wide!

2330 University Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Vegilante
Spinach, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Black Olive, Roasted Garlic, Parmesan
Margaret
Roma Tomato, Basil, Roasted Garlic, Extra Mozzarella
Moe Cason BBQ Chicken
Smoked Chicken, Red Onion, Roasted Corn, Moe Cason I-80 BBQ Sauce
South Sider
Pepperoni, Salami, Banana Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Provolone
Catering Breadsticks for 5$5.00
Vegan Vegilante
Spinach, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Black Olive, Roasted Garlic
Vegan Margaret
Roma Tomato, Basil, Roasted Garlic, Vegan Cheese
Supreme
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Black Olive
Hog Wild
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Extra Mozzarella, Parmesan
Create Your Own Pizza
Starts with our house-made red sauce and freshly shredded mozzarella, add toppings to create your own
2330 University Ave

Des Moines IA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
