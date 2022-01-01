Go
Toast

Dough Re Mi - Belton

Your Favorite Treat Made Safe To Eat! Grab your friends and enjoy our unique and fun flavors, in store or by delivery!

COOKIES • ICE CREAM

2415 North Main Street • $$

Avg 4.9 (61 reviews)

Popular Items

Red Velvet
Snickerdoodle
Pint Peanut Butter
Pint Cookies N Cream
Peanut Butter
Pint Chocolate Chip
Bites Box$10.00
12 bite sized flavors! Designed as a gift box, this included Chocolate Chip, Cookies N Cream, Red Velvet, and Snickerdoodle.
Red Velvet Milkshake
Pint Birthday Cake
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2415 North Main Street

Belton TX

Sunday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mosaic Grill

No reviews yet

Variety Grill and Beer Wall. Featuring fresh ingredients and bold flavors.

Daiquiri Fusion - Bellmead

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Gin at Nolan Creek

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Backporch Drafthouse Temple

No reviews yet

Honest Food, Craft Beer
"The Cure For What ales You"

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston