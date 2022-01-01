Dough Zone - Downtown Bellevue

Go
Dough Zone Dumpling House was established in Seattle in 2014. The motivation behind the creation of Dough Zone was a desire to bring traditional homemade Chinese comfort food into a modern setting. We specialize in authentic Chinese buns like Q-Bao (Pan Fried Buns), Xiao Long Bao (Soup Dumplings), and a variety of distinct, regional Chinese noodles.

10300 Main Street Ste E

10300 Main Street Ste E

Bellevue WA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
