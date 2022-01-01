Dough Zone - Downtown Bellevue
Dough Zone Dumpling House was established in Seattle in 2014. The motivation behind the creation of Dough Zone was a desire to bring traditional homemade Chinese comfort food into a modern setting. We specialize in authentic Chinese buns like Q-Bao (Pan Fried Buns), Xiao Long Bao (Soup Dumplings), and a variety of distinct, regional Chinese noodles.
10300 Main Street Ste E
Location
10300 Main Street Ste E
Bellevue WA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Burger Brawler
Chopped prime steak burgers + hand cut gravy fries + brews on tap
What the Pho- LSFH
Pho shop
Blazing Bagels - Bellevue
Now...Go Eat A Bagel!
Avo Poke
Pacific rim poké bowls + classic & customizable salads