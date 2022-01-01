Go
Toast

Dough Zone - San Mateo

Come in and enjoy!

111 E 4th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pan Fried Ground Beef Cake (3) 牛肉馅饼$6.25
Grilled pastries with seasoned ground beef fillings.
Dan Dan Noodle 担担面$6.25
Szechuan specialty Dan Dan Noodles are so popular. Its crispy, spicy & numbing peppercorn inspired the flavor to the next level.
Sweet & Sour Cucumber 甜辣小黄瓜$5.75
Cucumber salad with sweet and sour dressing.
Q-Bao(Pan-Fried Berkshire-Duroc Pork Buns) (4 pcs) 特色煎包$8.95
It is filled with moist pork, secret recipe aspic and wrapped with dough. After being half steamed and half pan-fried, buns turn out perfectly soft on the top, crispy and crunchy on the bottom.
Beef-Stew Noodle 秘制牛肉小面$6.50
A must-try traditional Chinese noodle dish. This braised beef noodle is made with beef briskets and traditional seasonings.
Chicken Soup Dumplings (6 pcs) 鸡肉小笼包$7.95
Savory soup dumplings filled with well-seasoned ground chicken fillings.
Berkshire-Duroc Pork & Shrimp Pot Stickers 猪肉三鲜锅贴$5.95
Pot Stickers with Berkshire-Duroc ground pork and shrimp fillings.
Green Onion Pancake (1) 葱油饼$3.50
Our famous Green Onion Pancake, with freshly chopped scallion flakes and infused oil.
Berkshire-Duroc Pork Soup Dumplings (6 pcs)鲜肉小笼包$7.95
Savory soup dumplings filled with Berkshire-Duroc ground pork fillings.
Berkshire-Duroc Pork Wonton w/ Chili Sauce 红油猪肉小抄手$5.95
Berkshire-Duroc Pork wonton in spicy chili sauce.
See full menu

Location

111 E 4th Street

San Mateo CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Noodleosophy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy freshly hand-made noodle!

Indian Spice - San Mateo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pausa Bar & Cookery - San Mateo

No reviews yet

Fresh and authentic Italian fare made from scratch with local ingredients, paired with an all Italian wine list, spritzes and craft cocktails.

Amici's

No reviews yet

Authentic New York-style pizzas, pastas, salads, and flame roasted chicken wings available for pickup and delivery throughout San Mateo, Burlingame, Hillsborough and Foster City.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston