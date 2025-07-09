Restaurant banner image
Pizza, Vegan, Gluten-Free, Salads, Soups

DOUGH

168 Passaic Ave

Fairfield, NJ 07004

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
At DOUGH, we have a deeply rooted passion for hand-crafted cuisine. Our philosophy means sourcing the finest & freshest local ingredients to provide our guests with an authentic dining experience. We are proud to partner with local farmers, brewers and distillers to promote sustainability within our community. Our approach to food is simple: Use fresh ingredients, use the best techniques, & remain focused on the smallest details.

168 Passaic Ave, Fairfield, NJ 07004

