Dough Boys Pizzeria - Pies, Pints & Wings
Founded in 2021, by one of Clovis High School's very own 2020 graduates, AJ Binning, our locally owned & operated pizzeria is based right in the heart of Clovis, California.
Dough Boy$ Pizzeria proudly makes Craft Specialty Pizzas, Jumbo Slices, Artesian Sandwiches, Savory Wings & Ice Cold Pints. Fresh ingredients, craft dough, quality meats, and a wide variety of options such as Vegan, Keto, Gluten-Free, and Ethnic ensure to satisfy every craving.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
255 N Clovis Ave # 115 • $$
Location
255 N Clovis Ave # 115
Clovis CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
