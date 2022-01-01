Go
Dough Boys Pizzeria - Pies, Pints & Wings

Founded in 2021, by one of Clovis High School's very own 2020 graduates, AJ Binning, our locally owned & operated pizzeria is based right in the heart of Clovis, California.
Dough Boy$ Pizzeria proudly makes Craft Specialty Pizzas, Jumbo Slices, Artesian Sandwiches, Savory Wings & Ice Cold Pints. Fresh ingredients, craft dough, quality meats, and a wide variety of options such as Vegan, Keto, Gluten-Free, and Ethnic ensure to satisfy every craving.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

255 N Clovis Ave # 115 • $$

Avg 4.1 (30 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Ranch
Ranch
Cheese Pizza - 16" Large$18.00
The Sinatra - 16" Large$27.00
DoughBoys Red Sauce Topped With Fresh Grated Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Sliced Salami, Green Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Sliced Olives, and Mushrooms
Boneless Wings
Roasted Garlic Cheesesticks$13.00
DoughBoys Roasted Garlic White Sauce, Fresh Grated Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese Blend, Fresh Parsley, and Shredded Parmesan
Bone-In Wings
Pepperoni Pizza - 16" Large$18.00
Garden Salad$9.00
Romaine Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Sliced Black Olives, Garlic Croutons, and Fresh Grated Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese Blend
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Reservations
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

255 N Clovis Ave # 115

Clovis CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

