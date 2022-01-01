Dough Company Cafe & Eatery
Dough Company is a local-focused cafe and eatery bringing you elevated and seasonal cuisine in a relaxed atmosphere. Offering beer & wine alongside scratch-made breakfast, lunch, light dinner and grab & go options.
127 W Rodney French Blvd Ste 1-55
Popular Items
Location
127 W Rodney French Blvd Ste 1-55
New Bedford MA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fay's Restaurant
Welcome to the "Cheers" of Dartmouth, an eatery that has served taste bud-friendly fare and excellent customer care for the past 60 years.
Sunrise Bakery and Coffee Shop
Come in and enjoy!
Union Flats Seafood Company
Sustainably sourced seafood by the seashore!
Play Arcade
Play is an old school 80’s style arcade offering a full service bar with craft-made drinks and food.