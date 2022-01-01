Go
Toast

Doughnut Plant

Come in and enjoy!

DONUTS

31-00 47th Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (493 reviews)

Popular Items

Crème Brulee$4.25
Our signature doughnut: filled with our own vanilla bean custard and individually torched to caramelize the sugar topping for a true brulee crunch. The Original Crème Brulee Doughnut.
Classic Sprinkle$3.25
Our mini yeast doughnut with fresh raspberry glaze and all natural carnival sprinkles.
Vanilla Bean$4.25
Covered in a Madagascar vanilla bean glaze. For the traditionalists.

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

31-00 47th Ave

Long Island City NY

Sunday12:01 am - 11:59 pm
Monday12:01 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:01 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:01 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:01 am - 11:59 pm
Friday12:01 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:01 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Doughnut Plant

No reviews yet

🍩 Original Deliciousness since 1994. Sourdough, yeast, cake, vegan & gluten-free doughnuts.

Maggie Mae's Bar - Sunnyside

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Noodle Craft Inc.

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Hupo Restaurant

No reviews yet

Sichuan cuisine restaurant, Chinese people's most beloved style of cooking, is a true gem awaiting to be discovered in America. HUPO’s dedicating to present Sichuan Food in a contemporary way, and we keep the traditional virtues too. In HUPO, everything’s no-frills, we hope to see you soon.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston