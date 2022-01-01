Go
Doughnut Plant

🍩 Original Deliciousness since 1994. Sourdough, yeast, cake, vegan & gluten-free doughnuts.

DONUTS

3100 47th Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (493 reviews)

Popular Items

Vanilla Bean$4.25
Covered in a Madagascar vanilla bean glaze. For the traditionalists.
Classic Sprinkle$3.25
Our mini yeast doughnut with fresh raspberry glaze and all natural carnival sprinkles.
Crème Brulee$4.25
Our signature doughnut: filled with our own vanilla bean custard and individually torched to caramelize the sugar topping for a true brulee crunch. The Original Crème Brulee Doughnut.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3100 47th Ave

Long Island City NY

Sunday8:15 am - 3:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:15 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday8:15 am - 3:30 pm
Friday8:15 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday8:15 am - 3:30 pm
