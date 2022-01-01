Go
Toast

Doughnut Plant

🍩 Original Deliciousness since 1994. Sourdough, yeast, cake, vegan & gluten-free doughnuts.

DONUTS

196-198 Bedford Avenue • $$

Avg 4.3 (145 reviews)

Popular Items

Vanilla Bean$4.25
Covered in a Madagascar vanilla bean glaze. For the traditionalists.
Crème Brulee$4.25
Our signature doughnut: filled with our own vanilla bean custard and individually torched to caramelize the sugar topping for a true brulee crunch. The Original Crème Brulee Doughnut.
Classic Sprinkle$3.25
Our mini yeast doughnut with fresh raspberry glaze and all natural carnival sprinkles.

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Delivery
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Takeout

Location

196-198 Bedford Avenue

Brooklyn NY

Sunday8:15 am - 3:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:15 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday8:15 am - 3:30 pm
Friday8:15 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday8:15 am - 3:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brooklyn Brewery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tailgate Brooklyn

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

16 Handles

No reviews yet

Located in the heart of Williamsburg, near The Meatball Shop and The Charleston, 16 Handles Williamsburg is the perfect spot to satisfy your sweet tooth. Enjoy a DIY frozen yogurt sundae, or pick from our delicious menu of artisanal fruit smoothies. 16 Handles Williamsburg has also partnered with T-Swirl Crêpe to bring their delicious crêpes back to Williamsburg! Choose from frozen yogurt, ice cream, crêpes, smoothies, and our 50+ toppings to craft your ultimate dessert creation.

Cinderella Story Golf

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston