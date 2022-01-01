Go
Bagels
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Doughnut Plant

Open today 7:15 AM - 3:30 PM

256 Reviews

$$

89 East 42nd Street

New York, NY 10017

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Classic Sprinkle$3.25
Our mini yeast doughnut with fresh raspberry glaze and all natural carnival sprinkles.
Crème Brulee$4.25
Our signature doughnut: filled with our own vanilla bean custard and individually torched to caramelize the sugar topping for a true brulee crunch. The Original Crème Brulee Doughnut.
Vanilla Bean$4.25
Covered in a Madagascar vanilla bean glaze. For the traditionalists.

Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDigital Payments
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday7:15 am - 3:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:15 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday7:15 am - 3:30 pm
Friday7:15 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday7:15 am - 3:30 pm

89 East 42nd Street, New York NY 10017

