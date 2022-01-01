Doughnut Vault
Artisanal Hand Crafted Doughnuts | Old World Recipe | Classic Flavors
DONUTS
401 N. Franklin Street • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
401 N. Franklin Street
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 1:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Gene & Georgetti
Gene & Georgetti was founded in 1941 by Gene Michelotti and his partner Alfredo Federighi, who was nicknamed “Georgetti” after a famous Italian cyclist. Located in the heart of River North, Gene & Georgetti is Chicago’s oldest and one of its finest steakhouses. Partners Gene and “Georgetti” worked hand in hand to establish the reputation of excellence that is continued through today.
Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant
Use this gift card for your carry-out or dine-in order! We can't wait to have you in to try out our tacos and grand selection of tequilas!
The Bassment
The Bassment, a live music lounge located below The Hampton Social, first opened in December 2015 with the vision to inspire people to enjoy live music again. Guests enter a secret entrance marked “The Tobacconist" and are led through a narrow hallway, down a short flight of steps and into a simple yet welcoming greeting room with a single aluminum aircraft-style desk and bookcase. It’s when the black curtain is pulled back that a large yet comfortable modern speakeasy bar & lounge awaits. With the 1960s British Invasion movement in mind, The Bassment’s design includes gold accents throughout, brick walls covered in street art, a long bar, a mixture of uniquely designed velvet & leather couches and a full stage. The music program features live bands performing R&B, Blues, New Orleans Funk, Soul, Jazz and Nu-Disco covers. The bar offers the finest in wine, champagne & fine spirit selections, a creative cocktail menu and a light bite menu to choose from as well.