Syosset Pizza
Pizzeria in Syosset
92 Jackson Avenue
Popular Items
Location
92 Jackson Avenue
Syosset NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Burgerology - Syosset
Come in and enjoy!
Way Of Life Healthy Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Rustic Root
Farm to Table Restaurant |
Local, Organic and Sustainable |
Chopped Champion Chef Tom Gloster
The Maidstone 1845
Rustic meets modern with New American inspired Farm to Table cuisine. With a commitment to support our communities, local farmers, and regional small business owners, we source produce and products to complement our cuisine. Celebrating local and regional ingredients, and seasonal flavors, enjoy curated menus, crafted cocktails and premium wines.