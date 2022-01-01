Go
Toast

Syosset Pizza

Pizzeria in Syosset

92 Jackson Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

EGGPLANT PARM HERO$10.00
mozzarella, breaded eggplant, marinara sauce
CHICKEN TENDERS$10.00
18" CHEESE PIE$19.00
Pie 18"
HOUSE$9.00
romaine, tomato, roasted peppers, olives, onions, cucumbers and red wine vinaigrette
CHICKEN ROLL$8.25
mozzerella, breaded chicken, red sauce
See full menu

Location

92 Jackson Avenue

Syosset NY

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Burgerology - Syosset

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Way Of Life Healthy Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rustic Root

No reviews yet

Farm to Table Restaurant |
Local, Organic and Sustainable |
Chopped Champion Chef Tom Gloster

The Maidstone 1845

No reviews yet

Rustic meets modern with New American inspired Farm to Table cuisine. With a commitment to support our communities, local farmers, and regional small business owners, we source produce and products to complement our cuisine. Celebrating local and regional ingredients, and seasonal flavors, enjoy curated menus, crafted cocktails and premium wines.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston