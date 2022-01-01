Go
Toast

Doughy B's

Our mission is to make your taste buds the happiest they have ever been in your life!
Thank you for choosing Doughy B's!

1239 Roosevelt Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

2 Liter$3.99
Large Cheese Pizza 16$11.99
Whole Cheesesteak Your Way$8.99
Small Sub/Cheesesteak w/ Fries & Drink$8.99
6 Traditional WIngs$5.99
Mozzarella Sticks$4.99
Pizza Burger$10.99
Cheeseburger Sub$8.99
12 Traditional Wings$11.99
Fries$3.29
See full menu

Location

1239 Roosevelt Ave

West York PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The SteakOut

No reviews yet

Tuesday-Saturday
11:00am-8:00pm

ROOST Uncommon Kitchen

No reviews yet

ROOST Uncommon Kitchen serves up Southern inspired, honest food. Roost is perfect for your Sunday brunch, biscuits, chicken and waffles, and hot coffee cravings. Located in the heart of Downtown York Open Thursday - Sunday 8:00AM - 2:00PM

Holy Hound Taproom

No reviews yet

Hallowed be thy Beer

WHITE ROSE BAR & GRILL

No reviews yet

The White Rose Bar and Grill was established in 1933. This casual dining restaurant features two nonsmoking and one smoking bar as well as a variety of dining options including patio seating, outdoor seating(seasonal) and three interior dining rooms.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston