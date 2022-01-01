Go
Dougie John's Pizza

Located in the Titan Plaza in Ottawa

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

485 N Perry St • $

Avg 4.8 (38 reviews)

Popular Items

Small 10" Garlic Bread$7.95
Our Fat Crust Topped w/ Garlic Butter & Mozzarella Cheese. Served w/ Side of Pizza Sauce.
Garlic Knots$6.95
7-8 Knots Topped w/ Garlic Butter & Parmesan Cheese Served w/ Side of Garlic Butter
Build Your Own
All pizzas come with pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese. Add additional toppings here!
Large 12" Garlic Bread$8.95
Our Fat Crust Topped w/ Garlic Butter & Mozzarella Cheese. Served w/ Side of Pizza Sauce.
1/2 lb Boneless Wings$8.99
Our Boneless Wings are Air Fried and Topped w/ Your Favorite Wing Sauce.
Ranch Cup$1.00
Dill Pickle Pizza
Made with our signature homemade garlic butter as the base, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, dill pickles, & a drizzle of our homemade ranch on top.
1 lb Traditional Wings$12.99
Our Bone-In Wings are Air Fried and Topped w/ Your Favorite Wing Sauce.
16" Original Crust Pizza & Knots$19.95
Get a Large (1 Topping) Pizza and Order of Garlic or Cinnamon Sugar Knots for:
1 lb Boneless Wings$11.99
Our Boneless Wings are Air Fried and Topped w/ Your Favorite Wing Sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

485 N Perry St

Ottawa OH

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

