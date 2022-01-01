Go
Toast

Dougie's BBQ & Grill

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS

Pikesville Plaza Building,600 Reisterstown Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (765 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Hamburger$9.00
Served with fries and a soda
Junior Combo Platter$21.00
Fire slammers, buffalo wings, and unbelievable onion
House Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce, sliced carrots, cucumbers, portobello mushrooms, peppers, and avocado
Extra Sauce$0.50
Kids Chicken Nuggets$9.00
Served with fries and a soda
Chocolate Chip Cookie$0.50
Beef Burger$14.00
Dougie’s signature burger
Fried Chicken & Pastrami$18.00
Sliced fried chicken flavored with our tangy western sauce and served with grilled pastrami, lettuce, tomato, and sauteed onion
Homemade Chicken Soup$6.00
Fire Poppers$18.00
Dougie’s famous boneless wings
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

Pikesville Plaza Building,600 Reisterstown Rd

Pikesville MD

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Silk Road Bistro

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

NextAct Entertainment

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Gourmet Girls

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mari Luna Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston