Go
Douglas K. Catering image
Caterers

Douglas K. Catering

Open today 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3601 W. Commercial #29

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Paper Sets included
Wrapped: fork, knife, napkin, large foam plate.
Cocktail Plates/Napkins
Small plates, napkins
Bottled Water 16oz$1.25
Cream Cheese Ind
Tong
Large Spoon
Assorted 12oz Cans$1.25
Coke, Diet Coke and Sprite
Syrup
Butter Ind
See full menu

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed

Location

3601 W. Commercial #29, Fort Lauderdale FL 33309

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

JJCafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!Breakfast and lunch all day!

Crab Tales North Lauderdale

No reviews yet

Authentic Southern Cajun Seafood Boil - Best seafood boils in Florida!

Jet Runway Cafe

No reviews yet

Fast casual restaurant with window seats directly on the runway of Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. Serving breakfast and lunch Monday from 7:30am to 11:00am and serving lunch til closing. Saturdays and Sundays we serve brunch 8:00am to 2:00pm. Available for venue rentals week nights and weekends.

Burger 48

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Douglas K. Catering

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston