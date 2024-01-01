Bacon cheeseburgers in Douglasville
Douglasville restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
The Kitchen Bar & Grill
8252 Dallas Highway, Douglasville
|*Bacon Smash Burger
|$13.45
CAB Single Smash Burger topped with Lettuce, tomatoe, pickle, cheese, and bacon. Served with fries or your choice of side
Blue Agave - 3000 Chapel Hill Road
3000 Chapel Hill Rd, Douglasville
|Bacon Cheese Burger Burrito
|$14.99
With tomatoes, lettuce, grilled onions, fries and our house chipotle mayo.
|Bacon Cheeseburger Tacos (2)
|$12.99
With tomatoes, lettuce, grilled onions, and our house chipotle-mayo. Served with french fries.