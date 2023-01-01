Tacos in Douglasville
Douglasville restaurants that serve tacos
HDF Douglasville - 6920 Douglas Blvd. Suite D
6920 Douglas Blvd. Suite D, Douglasville
|Taco Dog
|$7.49
BEEF HOT DOG TOPPED WITH FACTORY CHILI, CHEESE, TOMATOES, LETTUCE, GUACAMOLE, JALAPEÑOS AND TORTILLA CHIPS
Blue Agave - 3000 Chapel Hill Road
3000 Chapel Hill Rd, Douglasville
|Birria Tacos
|$12.99
Tender and flavorful birria beef, which are loaded into broth-dipped corn tortillas and cheese, fried until crispy, then dunked in birria broth for a delicious finish.
|Single Taco
|$3.75
|Taco
|$2.75