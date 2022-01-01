Go
Doug's Fish Fry - Cortland Restaurant

3638 NYS Route 281

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese Bowl$7.00
12 oz our homemade Mac & Cheese
Fish Sandwich$9.35
Just the Fried Haddock on a bun
Chicken Fry Dinner$15.42
Fried Chicken Portion with Fresh Cut Fries and Coleslaw
Scallop Portion$15.93
Just the Fried Scallops
Chicken Portion$9.35
Just the Fried Chicken Strips
Shrimp Portion$12.29
Just the Fried Shrimp
Fish Onion Dinner$17.14
Fried Fish Sandwich with a side of Hand Breaded Onion Rings and Coleslaw
Fresh Cut Fries$3.31
Just a portion of fresh cut fries
Fish Fry Dinner$15.42
Fried Fish Sandwich with a side of Fresh Cut Fries and Coleslaw
Fish Sandwich Lunch$13.25
Smaller Fish Sandwich with your choice of two sides. **A fountain drink is included**
Cortland NY

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
