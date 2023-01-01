Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Al pastor tacos in
Dover
/
Dover
/
Al Pastor Tacos
Dover restaurants that serve al pastor tacos
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
La Hacienda - Dover
1171 South Bay Road, Dover
Avg 4.5
(1210 reviews)
Tacos Al Pastor
$16.00
More about La Hacienda - Dover
La Hacienda - Downtown Dover - 33 West Loockerman Street
33 West Loockerman Street, Dover
No reviews yet
Tacos Al Pastor
$16.00
More about La Hacienda - Downtown Dover - 33 West Loockerman Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Dover
Steak Salad
Fried Chicken Wings
Fried Scallops
Pizza Burgers
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Steak Fajitas
Nachos
Greek Salad
More near Dover to explore
Lewes
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Middletown
Avg 4.7
(13 restaurants)
Cape May
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Smyrna
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Bridgeton
Avg 3.8
(4 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(10 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(590 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(988 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(686 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(78 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(349 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(219 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1604 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston