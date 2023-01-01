Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Al pastor tacos in Dover

Go
Dover restaurants
Toast

Dover restaurants that serve al pastor tacos

La Hacienda Dover image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

La Hacienda - Dover

1171 South Bay Road, Dover

Avg 4.5 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos Al Pastor$16.00
More about La Hacienda - Dover
Restaurant banner

 

La Hacienda - Downtown Dover - 33 West Loockerman Street

33 West Loockerman Street, Dover

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos Al Pastor$16.00
More about La Hacienda - Downtown Dover - 33 West Loockerman Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Dover

Steak Salad

Fried Chicken Wings

Fried Scallops

Pizza Burgers

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Steak Fajitas

Nachos

Greek Salad

Map

More near Dover to explore

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Cape May

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Bridgeton

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (988 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (686 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (349 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (219 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1604 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston