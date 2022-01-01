Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Dover

Dover restaurants
Dover restaurants that serve chicken wraps

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Poliseno's Pizzeria

439 South New Street, Dover

Avg 3 (18 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Wrap$10.99
Chicken Sautéed onion and green peppers with lettuce, Tomato and Sour Cream of a Soft Flour tortilla served with French Fries
Chicken Dijon Wrap$10.99
Grilled Chicken strips, Romaine lettuce and Honey Mustard dressing on a Soft Flour Wrap served with French fries
Chicken Ranch Wrap$10.99
Grilled chicken strips, romaine lettuce and ranch dressing with soft flour tortilla served with French fries
More about Poliseno's Pizzeria
POLISENO'S PIZZERIA

761 Main St, Dover

No reviews yet
Takeout
* Fiery Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.99
Chicken filet strips, romaine lettuce and our spicy buffalo sauce on a soft flour tortilla served with blue cheese and French fries on a soft flour tortilla
* Chicken Ch Stk Wrap$10.99
* Chicken Ranch Wrap$10.99
Grilled chicken strips, romaine lettuce and ranch dressing with soft flour tortilla served with French fries
More about POLISENO'S PIZZERIA

