Chicken wraps in Dover

More about Poliseno's Pizzeria
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Poliseno's Pizzeria
439 South New Street, Dover
|Chicken Fajita Wrap
|$10.99
Chicken Sautéed onion and green peppers with lettuce, Tomato and Sour Cream of a Soft Flour tortilla served with French Fries
|Chicken Dijon Wrap
|$10.99
Grilled Chicken strips, Romaine lettuce and Honey Mustard dressing on a Soft Flour Wrap served with French fries
|Chicken Ranch Wrap
|$10.99
Grilled chicken strips, romaine lettuce and ranch dressing with soft flour tortilla served with French fries
More about POLISENO'S PIZZERIA
POLISENO'S PIZZERIA
761 Main St, Dover
|* Fiery Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.99
Chicken filet strips, romaine lettuce and our spicy buffalo sauce on a soft flour tortilla served with blue cheese and French fries on a soft flour tortilla
|* Chicken Ch Stk Wrap
|$10.99
