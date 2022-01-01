Fajitas in Dover
Dover restaurants that serve fajitas
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Poliseno's Pizzeria
439 South New Street, Dover
|Chicken Fajita Wrap
|$10.99
Chicken Sautéed onion and green peppers with lettuce, Tomato and Sour Cream of a Soft Flour tortilla served with French Fries
|Steak Fajita Wrap
|$10.99
Beef Sautéed onion, and green peppers with lettuce, Tomato and Sour Cream of a Soft Flour tortilla served with French Fries
POLISENO'S PIZZERIA
761 Main St, Dover
