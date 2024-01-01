Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Dover

Dover restaurants
Dover restaurants that serve muffins

Bavarian Bakery and Deli - Dover

1819 South Dupont Highway, Dover

Avg 4.7 (599 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Almond Poppy Muffin$3.15
Chocolate Muffin$3.15
Orange Cranberry Muffin$3.15
More about Bavarian Bakery and Deli - Dover
Edgewell Personal Care

185 Saulsbury Road, Dover

No reviews yet
Takeout
English Muffin$0.75
More about Edgewell Personal Care

