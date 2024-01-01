Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Muffins in
Dover
/
Dover
/
Muffins
Dover restaurants that serve muffins
Bavarian Bakery and Deli - Dover
1819 South Dupont Highway, Dover
Avg 4.7
(599 reviews)
Almond Poppy Muffin
$3.15
Chocolate Muffin
$3.15
Orange Cranberry Muffin
$3.15
More about Bavarian Bakery and Deli - Dover
Edgewell Personal Care
185 Saulsbury Road, Dover
No reviews yet
English Muffin
$0.75
More about Edgewell Personal Care
Browse other tasty dishes in Dover
Taquitos
Nachos
Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Shrimp Basket
Pizza Steak
Chicken Fajitas
More near Dover to explore
Lewes
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Middletown
Avg 4.7
(20 restaurants)
Cape May
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Smyrna
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Bridgeton
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Vineland
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(769 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1185 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(882 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(110 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(413 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(277 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1920 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston