Salmon in Dover

Dover restaurants
Dover restaurants that serve salmon

McGlynns Pub - McGlynns Pub - Dover (Dover, DE)

800 N State Street, Dover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon BLT$16.99
Bourbon Salmon$22.99
More about McGlynns Pub - McGlynns Pub - Dover (Dover, DE)
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

La Hacienda - Dover

1171 South Bay Road, Dover

Avg 4.5 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos De Salmon$22.00
Baja Salmon$22.00
More about La Hacienda - Dover

Vineland

