Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Salmon in
Dover
/
Dover
/
Salmon
Dover restaurants that serve salmon
McGlynns Pub - McGlynns Pub - Dover (Dover, DE)
800 N State Street, Dover
No reviews yet
Salmon BLT
$16.99
Bourbon Salmon
$22.99
More about McGlynns Pub - McGlynns Pub - Dover (Dover, DE)
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
La Hacienda - Dover
1171 South Bay Road, Dover
Avg 4.5
(1210 reviews)
Tacos De Salmon
$22.00
Baja Salmon
$22.00
More about La Hacienda - Dover
Browse other tasty dishes in Dover
Chicken Caesar Salad
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Tuna Salad
Chicken Cheesesteaks
Taco Salad
Cheese Fries
Cheesesteak Subs
Flan
More near Dover to explore
Lewes
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Cape May
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Middletown
Avg 4.7
(13 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Smyrna
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Bridgeton
Avg 3.8
(4 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(601 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(993 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(697 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(81 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(350 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(221 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1616 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston