Shrimp fajitas in Dover

Dover restaurants
Dover restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas

El Nopal Mexican Restaurant - 627 W Division St

627 W Division St, Dover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp fajita$19.00
Delicious Shrimp fajita with vegetables. Served with rice, salad, beans and 3 tortillas
El Nopal Family INC - 617 E Loockerman st

617 E Loockerman st, Dover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp and Asada Fajita$16.50
Delicious Shrimp and Beef fajita with vegetables. Served with rice, salad, beans and 3 tortillas
Shrimp fajita$18.00
Delicious Shrimp fajita with vegetables. Served with rice, salad, beans and 3 tortillas
