Shrimp fajitas in Dover
Dover restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas
More about El Nopal Mexican Restaurant - 627 W Division St
El Nopal Mexican Restaurant - 627 W Division St
627 W Division St, Dover
|Shrimp fajita
|$19.00
Delicious Shrimp fajita with vegetables. Served with rice, salad, beans and 3 tortillas
More about El Nopal Family INC - 617 E Loockerman st
El Nopal Family INC - 617 E Loockerman st
617 E Loockerman st, Dover
|Shrimp and Asada Fajita
|$16.50
Delicious Shrimp and Beef fajita with vegetables. Served with rice, salad, beans and 3 tortillas
|Shrimp fajita
|$18.00
Delicious Shrimp fajita with vegetables. Served with rice, salad, beans and 3 tortillas