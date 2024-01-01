Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Dover

Dover restaurants
Dover restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

El Nopal Mexican Restaurant - 627 W Division St

627 W Division St, Dover

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Taco$4.00
Our delicious handmade tacos are the best in town. MEXICAN STYLE: with cilantro & onion. AMERICAN STYLE: with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese or CRISPY TORTILLA: with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.
More about El Nopal Mexican Restaurant - 627 W Division St
El Nopal Family INC - 617 E Loockerman st

617 E Loockerman st, Dover

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Taco$4.50
Our delicious handmade tacos are the best in town. Mexican style with cilantro & onion or American style with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese (flour tortilla or corn tortilla)
More about El Nopal Family INC - 617 E Loockerman st

Vineland

