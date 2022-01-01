Spaghetti in Dover
Dover restaurants that serve spaghetti
More about Poliseno's Pizzeria
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Poliseno's Pizzeria
439 South New Street, Dover
|Spaghetti W/Meat Balls
|$11.50
With our Homemade Sauce and Served with Garlic Bread and Side Salad
|Spaghetti W/Alfredo Sauce
|$10.50
With our Homemade Sauce and Served with Garlic Bread and Side Salad
|Spaghetti W/Meat Sauce
|$10.99
With our Homemade Sauce and Served with Garlic Bread and Side Salad
More about POLISENO'S PIZZERIA
POLISENO'S PIZZERIA
761 Main St, Dover
|Spaghetti w/Alfredo Sauce
|$10.50
With our Homemade Sauce and Served with Garlic Bread and Side Salad
|Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce
|$10.99
With our Homemade Sauce and Served with Garlic Bread and Side Salad
|Spaghetti w/Shrimp Alfredo
|$13.99
With our Homemade Sauce and Served with Garlic Bread and Side Salad