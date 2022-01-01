Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak fajitas in Dover

Dover restaurants
Dover restaurants that serve steak fajitas

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Poliseno's Pizzeria

439 South New Street, Dover

Avg 3 (18 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Fajita Wrap$10.99
Beef Sautéed onion, and green peppers with lettuce, Tomato and Sour Cream of a Soft Flour tortilla served with French Fries
More about Poliseno's Pizzeria
Item pic

 

POLISENO'S PIZZERIA

761 Main St, Dover

No reviews yet
Takeout
* Steak Fajita Wrap$10.99
Beef Sautéed onion, and green peppers with lettuce, Tomato and Sour Cream of a Soft Flour tortilla served with French Fries
More about POLISENO'S PIZZERIA
La Hacienda Dover image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

La Hacienda Dover

1171 South Bay Road, Dover

Avg 4.5 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
3oz Fajita Steak$4.00
LUNCH Steak Fajitas$10.00
More about La Hacienda Dover

