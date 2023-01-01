Tacos in Dover
Dover restaurants that serve tacos
More about El Nopal Mexican Restaurant - 627 W Division St
El Nopal Mexican Restaurant - 627 W Division St
627 W Division St, Dover
|Ground Beef Taco
|$3.00
Our delicious handmade tacos are the best in town. Mexican style with cilantro & onion or American style with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese (flour tortilla or corn tortilla)
|Chorizo Taco
|$3.00
Our delicious handmade tacos are the best in town. Mexican style with cilantro & onion or American style with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese (flour tortilla or corn tortilla)
More about La Hacienda - Dover
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
La Hacienda - Dover
1171 South Bay Road, Dover
|Tacos Al Pastor
|$16.00
|Flight of Tacos
|$22.00
|Tres Tacos Carnitas
|$16.00