Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Vegetable soup in
Dover
/
Dover
/
Vegetable Soup
Dover restaurants that serve vegetable soup
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Poliseno's Pizzeria - South New St
439 South New Street, Dover
Avg 3
(18 reviews)
Beef & Vegetable Soup
$3.99
More about Poliseno's Pizzeria - South New St
POLISENO'S PIZZERIA - CHESWOLD-MAIN ST
761 Main St, Dover
No reviews yet
* Beef & Vegetable Soup
$3.99
More about POLISENO'S PIZZERIA - CHESWOLD-MAIN ST
Browse other tasty dishes in Dover
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken Noodle Soup
Antipasto Salad
Steak Salad
Scallops
Honey Chicken
Chicken Tenders
Crab Cake Sandwiches
More near Dover to explore
Lewes
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Middletown
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Cape May
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Smyrna
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Bridgeton
Avg 3.8
(4 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(10 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(554 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(898 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(609 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(63 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(303 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(189 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1445 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston