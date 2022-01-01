Dover restaurants you'll love

Dover restaurants
Toast
  Dover

Dover's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Caterers
Steakhouses
Bagels
Must-try Dover restaurants

Chapel + Main image

 

Chapel + Main

83 Main St, Dover

Avg 4.7 (502 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Kale+Cauliflower Caeser Salad$9.00
Kale. Cauliflower. Parmesan.
6pc Chicken Nugget$9.00
Spicy BBQ, Sweet n Sour, or Ranch.
Reuben$14.00
House Corned Beef. Morse’s Sauerkraut. Swiss. 1000 Island.
More about Chapel + Main
Moe's Italian Sandwiches image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Moe's Italian Sandwiches

262 Central Ave, Dover

Avg 4.8 (1312 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie$5.99
Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives
MoeZilla$7.49
Salami, Ham, Turkey, Genoa, Capicola, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive
Chicken Salad$5.99
Chicken salad, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives .
More about Moe's Italian Sandwiches
Ember Wood Fired Grill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ember Wood Fired Grill

1 Orchard St, Dover

Avg 4.9 (778 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Margherita Pizza$14.00
San Marzano tomato sauce | roasted garlic | buffalo mozzarella | fresh basil | olive oil
Build Your Own Pizza$11.00
14" Hand Stretched Brick Oven Pizza
Ember Burger$18.00
house ground beef | aged cheddar | tomato shallot jam | mustard aioli | cherrywood bacon | house pickles | greens | brioche bun | fries
More about Ember Wood Fired Grill
Roost image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Roost

50 Pointe Place C5, Dover

Avg 3.5 (12 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bavarian Pretzels$9.95
Braised Shortribs$24.95
Beignets$8.95
More about Roost
Stalk image

 

Stalk

286 Central Ave, Dover

Avg 5 (634 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Charred Brussels Sprouts$10.00
Balsamic Poached Cipollini Onion. Crispy Prosciutto. Sunflower Seed. Confit Garlic. Crumbled House Ricotta.
Persian Beef Stew$10.00
Pearl Barley. Toasted Walnuts. Pomegranate Molasses. Parsley Chickpea Salad.
Bread Pudding$8.00
Winter Citrus Marmalade. Cream Cheese. Orange. Sugared Almonds.
More about Stalk
Garrison City Beerworks image

 

Garrison City Beerworks

455 Central Avenue, Dover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
4-Pack Hygge$19.00
Imperial Belgian Stout – 9.5% ABV // oatmeal cookies, gingerbread, smooth chocolate // Additions: cinnamon, vanilla, nutmeg, chocolate
4-Pack Mobius$18.00
Triple IPA – 9.5% ABV // nectarine skin, honeydew rind, starfruit, musky // Hops: Enigma, El Dorado
4-Pack Inhale // Exhale$17.00
NEIPA – 6.5% ABV // fresh orange juice, bergamot, lemon, pine // Hops: El Dorado, Citra, Mosaic
More about Garrison City Beerworks
The Farm Bar & Grille image

 

The Farm Bar & Grille

25a Portland Ave, Dover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Pickles$9.95
Served with house-made spiced sauce and ranch
Caesar Salad$9.95
Romaine lettuce, aged Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, croutons and house-made Caesar dressing
Mozzarella Bites$9.95
House-made! Whole milk mozzarella and Italian breadcrumbs, lightly fried and served with marinara.
More about The Farm Bar & Grille
The Dover Brickhouse image

 

The Dover Brickhouse

2 Orchard St, Dover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
ORANGE CAULIFLOWER$12.00
Fried Cauliflower Tossed in our own Orange Sauce | Chopped Scallions | Toasted Sesame
BUTTERMILK TENDERS$13.00
Hand-battered Buttermilk Tenders tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub
CLASSIC MAC$12.00
Baked Mac & Cheese made to order with Cabot Sharp Cheddar, Smoked Gouda, and our house made beer cheese. Topped with butter breadcrumbs and skillet baked.
More about The Dover Brickhouse
.......Earth's Harvest....... image

 

.......Earth's Harvest.......

835 Central Ave, Suite 100, Dover

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Curry Chicken Salad$13.00
Greens/ Curried Chicken/ Apple/ Peanuts/ Raw Veggies/ Curry Emulsion
Harvest Chicken Wrap$13.00
Roasted Chicken/ Black Bean Spread/ Cheddar/ Greens/ Tomato/ Onion/ Spicy Mayo
Breakfast Burrito$9.50
Kale/ Peppers/ Mushroom/ Onion/ Homies/ Cheddar/ Farm Eggs/ Wheat Wrap
More about .......Earth's Harvest.......
Papa Gino's image

PIZZA • PASTA

Papa Gino's

829 Central Avenue, Dover

Avg 4.3 (516 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Orange 2 Liter
Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
French Fries$3.19
More about Papa Gino's
Stages at One Washington image

 

Stages at One Washington

1 Washington St. Suite 325, Dover

Avg 4.9 (371 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brazilian BBQ'd leg of lamb$18.00
With chimichurri sauce, fried potatoes, and watermelon-feta salad
Ellie's Biscuits$1.00
Our homemade dog treats for your pupper!
Hawaiian BBQ'd Duck Confit$17.00
With a mild curried corn & tomato, and roasted broccoli rabe
More about Stages at One Washington
Bubby's Bagel & Deli image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Bubby's Bagel & Deli

33 Chestnut St, Dover

Avg 4.7 (141 reviews)
Takeout
More about Bubby's Bagel & Deli
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Roger's Pizza

869 Central Avenue, Dover

Avg 4.3 (575 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BYO CALZONE$11.75
Our Original Style Pizza turned into a CALZONE with our homemade sauce and lots of Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese.
Choose your favorite toppings.
Steak & Cheese Sub$12.00
1/2 POUND of our lean shaved steak in a toasted roll with melted cheese.
Create your own, add your favorite veggies.
Chicken Tenders$7.00
Choose either 1/2 pound or full pound of our fresh Chicken Tenders with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Roger's Pizza
Restaurant banner

GRILL

Blue Latitudes

431 Central Ave, Dover

Avg 4.2 (829 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Poke Bowl$16.95
Tuna Poke Bowl$19.95
Dover's Best Burger$10.50
More about Blue Latitudes
Restaurant banner

 

Tuckers-Dover

238 Indian Brook Drive, Dover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Tuckers-Dover
Consumer pic

 

Adelle's Coffeehouse

3 Hale Street, Dover

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Adelle's Coffeehouse
Restaurant banner

 

Duston's Market & Deli

153 Portland Ave, Dover

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Duston's Market & Deli
Restaurant banner

 

SUPPAS PIZZA 603 Bar and Lounge DOVER

368 Central Avenue, Dover

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about SUPPAS PIZZA 603 Bar and Lounge DOVER

