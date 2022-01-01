Dover restaurants you'll love
Dover's top cuisines
Must-try Dover restaurants
More about Chapel + Main
Chapel + Main
83 Main St, Dover
|Popular items
|Kale+Cauliflower Caeser Salad
|$9.00
Kale. Cauliflower. Parmesan.
|6pc Chicken Nugget
|$9.00
Spicy BBQ, Sweet n Sour, or Ranch.
|Reuben
|$14.00
House Corned Beef. Morse’s Sauerkraut. Swiss. 1000 Island.
More about Moe's Italian Sandwiches
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Moe's Italian Sandwiches
262 Central Ave, Dover
|Popular items
|Veggie
|$5.99
Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives
|MoeZilla
|$7.49
Salami, Ham, Turkey, Genoa, Capicola, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive
|Chicken Salad
|$5.99
Chicken salad, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives .
More about Ember Wood Fired Grill
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ember Wood Fired Grill
1 Orchard St, Dover
|Popular items
|Margherita Pizza
|$14.00
San Marzano tomato sauce | roasted garlic | buffalo mozzarella | fresh basil | olive oil
|Build Your Own Pizza
|$11.00
14" Hand Stretched Brick Oven Pizza
|Ember Burger
|$18.00
house ground beef | aged cheddar | tomato shallot jam | mustard aioli | cherrywood bacon | house pickles | greens | brioche bun | fries
More about Roost
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Roost
50 Pointe Place C5, Dover
|Popular items
|Bavarian Pretzels
|$9.95
|Braised Shortribs
|$24.95
|Beignets
|$8.95
More about Stalk
Stalk
286 Central Ave, Dover
|Popular items
|Charred Brussels Sprouts
|$10.00
Balsamic Poached Cipollini Onion. Crispy Prosciutto. Sunflower Seed. Confit Garlic. Crumbled House Ricotta.
|Persian Beef Stew
|$10.00
Pearl Barley. Toasted Walnuts. Pomegranate Molasses. Parsley Chickpea Salad.
|Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Winter Citrus Marmalade. Cream Cheese. Orange. Sugared Almonds.
More about Garrison City Beerworks
Garrison City Beerworks
455 Central Avenue, Dover
|Popular items
|4-Pack Hygge
|$19.00
Imperial Belgian Stout – 9.5% ABV // oatmeal cookies, gingerbread, smooth chocolate // Additions: cinnamon, vanilla, nutmeg, chocolate
|4-Pack Mobius
|$18.00
Triple IPA – 9.5% ABV // nectarine skin, honeydew rind, starfruit, musky // Hops: Enigma, El Dorado
|4-Pack Inhale // Exhale
|$17.00
NEIPA – 6.5% ABV // fresh orange juice, bergamot, lemon, pine // Hops: El Dorado, Citra, Mosaic
More about The Farm Bar & Grille
The Farm Bar & Grille
25a Portland Ave, Dover
|Popular items
|Fried Pickles
|$9.95
Served with house-made spiced sauce and ranch
|Caesar Salad
|$9.95
Romaine lettuce, aged Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, croutons and house-made Caesar dressing
|Mozzarella Bites
|$9.95
House-made! Whole milk mozzarella and Italian breadcrumbs, lightly fried and served with marinara.
More about The Dover Brickhouse
The Dover Brickhouse
2 Orchard St, Dover
|Popular items
|ORANGE CAULIFLOWER
|$12.00
Fried Cauliflower Tossed in our own Orange Sauce | Chopped Scallions | Toasted Sesame
|BUTTERMILK TENDERS
|$13.00
Hand-battered Buttermilk Tenders tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub
|CLASSIC MAC
|$12.00
Baked Mac & Cheese made to order with Cabot Sharp Cheddar, Smoked Gouda, and our house made beer cheese. Topped with butter breadcrumbs and skillet baked.
More about .......Earth's Harvest.......
.......Earth's Harvest.......
835 Central Ave, Suite 100, Dover
|Popular items
|Curry Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Greens/ Curried Chicken/ Apple/ Peanuts/ Raw Veggies/ Curry Emulsion
|Harvest Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Roasted Chicken/ Black Bean Spread/ Cheddar/ Greens/ Tomato/ Onion/ Spicy Mayo
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.50
Kale/ Peppers/ Mushroom/ Onion/ Homies/ Cheddar/ Farm Eggs/ Wheat Wrap
More about Papa Gino's
PIZZA • PASTA
Papa Gino's
829 Central Avenue, Dover
|Popular items
|Orange 2 Liter
|Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
|French Fries
|$3.19
More about Stages at One Washington
Stages at One Washington
1 Washington St. Suite 325, Dover
|Popular items
|Brazilian BBQ'd leg of lamb
|$18.00
With chimichurri sauce, fried potatoes, and watermelon-feta salad
|Ellie's Biscuits
|$1.00
Our homemade dog treats for your pupper!
|Hawaiian BBQ'd Duck Confit
|$17.00
With a mild curried corn & tomato, and roasted broccoli rabe
More about Roger's Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Roger's Pizza
869 Central Avenue, Dover
|Popular items
|BYO CALZONE
|$11.75
Our Original Style Pizza turned into a CALZONE with our homemade sauce and lots of Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese.
Choose your favorite toppings.
|Steak & Cheese Sub
|$12.00
1/2 POUND of our lean shaved steak in a toasted roll with melted cheese.
Create your own, add your favorite veggies.
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.00
Choose either 1/2 pound or full pound of our fresh Chicken Tenders with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Blue Latitudes
GRILL
Blue Latitudes
431 Central Ave, Dover
|Popular items
|Chicken Poke Bowl
|$16.95
|Tuna Poke Bowl
|$19.95
|Dover's Best Burger
|$10.50
More about Adelle's Coffeehouse
Adelle's Coffeehouse
3 Hale Street, Dover
More about Duston's Market & Deli
Duston's Market & Deli
153 Portland Ave, Dover
More about SUPPAS PIZZA 603 Bar and Lounge DOVER
SUPPAS PIZZA 603 Bar and Lounge DOVER
368 Central Avenue, Dover