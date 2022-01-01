Dover sandwich spots you'll love

Moe's Italian Sandwiches image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Moe's Italian Sandwiches

262 Central Ave, Dover

Avg 4.8 (1312 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie$5.99
Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives
MoeZilla$7.49
Salami, Ham, Turkey, Genoa, Capicola, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive
Chicken Salad$5.99
Chicken salad, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives .
Bubby's Bagel & Deli image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Bubby's Bagel & Deli

33 Chestnut St, Dover

Avg 4.7 (141 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Roger's Pizza

869 Central Avenue, Dover

Avg 4.3 (575 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BYO CALZONE$11.75
Our Original Style Pizza turned into a CALZONE with our homemade sauce and lots of Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese.
Choose your favorite toppings.
Steak & Cheese Sub$12.00
1/2 POUND of our lean shaved steak in a toasted roll with melted cheese.
Create your own, add your favorite veggies.
Chicken Tenders$7.00
Choose either 1/2 pound or full pound of our fresh Chicken Tenders with your choice of dipping sauce.
Restaurant banner

 

Tuckers-Dover

238 Indian Brook Drive, Dover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
